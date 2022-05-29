C# .Net Engineer – Gauteng

We are looking for a C#.Net Engineer with 3+ years solid experience.
- Experience with CI and CD automation and tools
- Familiarity with agile development frameworks, e.g. SCRUM
Work Area: Remote, preference for Gauteng based candidates however will consider all.
We are looking for a C#.Net Engineer with 3+ years solid experience.
- Experience with CI and CD automation and tools
- Familiarity with agile development frameworks, e.g. SCRUM
Work Area: Remote, preference for Gauteng based candidates however will consider all.
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net
- Scrum
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- CSS3
- Angular
- HTML5