C# .Net Engineer

May 29, 2022

We are looking for a C#.Net Engineer with 3+ years solid experience.

  • Experience with CI and CD automation and tools

  • Familiarity with agile development frameworks, e.g. SCRUM

Work Area: Remote, preference for Gauteng based candidates however will consider all.
We are looking for a C#.Net Engineer with 3+ years solid experience.

  • Experience with CI and CD automation and tools

  • Familiarity with agile development frameworks, e.g. SCRUM

Work Area: Remote, preference for Gauteng based candidates however will consider all.

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net
  • Scrum
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • CSS3
  • Angular
  • HTML5

Learn more/Apply for this position