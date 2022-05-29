We are looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer with C#.Net, SQL, CSS, JavaScript and HTML skills and 3-5 years experience
Work Area: Needs to be based in Cape Town
- Must understand concepts like Dependency Injection, SOLID principles.
- Must be strict around coding standards.
- Design Patterns would be beneficial.
- Must have basic cloud experience, understand what a virtual machine is and why is it beneficial over a physical server – basics.
- Self sufficient.
- Highly motivated and be willing to research solutions first.
- Must understand basic SQL concepts like joins, table creation, foreign keys, stored procs etc.
- Must be very comfortable using CSS, JavaScript and HTML.
- Must have an understanding of what and how unit tests work.
- Azure DevOps experience would be beneficial.
- Must be able to do documentation and be willing to update the knowledge base articles.
We are looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer with C#.Net, SQL, CSS, JavaScript and HTML skills and 3-5 years experience
Work Area: Needs to be based in Cape Town
- Must understand concepts like Dependency Injection, SOLID principles.
- Must be strict around coding standards.
- Design Patterns would be beneficial.
- Must have basic cloud experience, understand what a virtual machine is and why is it beneficial over a physical server – basics.
- Self sufficient.
- Highly motivated and be willing to research solutions first.
- Must understand basic SQL concepts like joins, table creation, foreign keys, stored procs etc.
- Must be very comfortable using CSS, JavaScript and HTML.
- Must have an understanding of what and how unit tests work.
- Azure DevOps experience would be beneficial.
- Must be able to do documentation and be willing to update the knowledge base articles.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SQL
- CSS
- JavaScript
- HTML