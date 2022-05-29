Intermediate .Net Developer – Gauteng

May 29, 2022

We are looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer with C#.Net, SQL, CSS, JavaScript and HTML skills and 3-5 years experience
Work Area: Needs to be based in Cape Town

  • Must understand concepts like Dependency Injection, SOLID principles.

  • Must be strict around coding standards.

  • Design Patterns would be beneficial.

  • Must have basic cloud experience, understand what a virtual machine is and why is it beneficial over a physical server – basics.

  • Self sufficient.

  • Highly motivated and be willing to research solutions first.

  • Must understand basic SQL concepts like joins, table creation, foreign keys, stored procs etc.

  • Must be very comfortable using CSS, JavaScript and HTML.

  • Must have an understanding of what and how unit tests work.

  • Azure DevOps experience would be beneficial.

  • Must be able to do documentation and be willing to update the knowledge base articles.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • SQL
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • HTML

