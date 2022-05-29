Intermediate .Net Developer – Gauteng

We are looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer with C#.Net, SQL, CSS, JavaScript and HTML skills and 3-5 years experience

Work Area: Needs to be based in Cape Town

Must understand concepts like Dependency Injection, SOLID principles.

Must be strict around coding standards.

Design Patterns would be beneficial.

Must have basic cloud experience, understand what a virtual machine is and why is it beneficial over a physical server – basics.

Self sufficient.

Highly motivated and be willing to research solutions first.

Must understand basic SQL concepts like joins, table creation, foreign keys, stored procs etc.

Must be very comfortable using CSS, JavaScript and HTML.

Must have an understanding of what and how unit tests work.

Azure DevOps experience would be beneficial.

Must be able to do documentation and be willing to update the knowledge base articles.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

CSS

JavaScript

HTML

