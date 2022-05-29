Junior Reporting Analyst at Southern Oil – Western Cape Swellendam

Southern Oil Pty Ltd, an established company and market leader in the manufacturing of Canola oil and related products in the retail, food services, and bulk sectors, has the following exciting career opportunity in Swellendam.
Short Summary:
The primary responsibility of this position is to update all the company data and reports providing Management with value-added information to enable the efficient and effective management of the company.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure that existing reports are accurate, updated, and made available according to reporting deadlines.
- Manage and correct integration failures on Sales documentation.
- Participate in ad-hoc administrative tasks required for managing or implementing new electronic systems.
- Provide support to the implementation team on ad-hoc administrative tasks.
- Conduct scheduled system validations to ensure data is correct and usable by other systems.
- Improve the existing reports for the use of the end-user as requested by Management.
- Make adjustments to deal with company changes and an ever-changing environment.
- Ensure the reports are sent out to the relevant persons or debarments involved.
- Write and ensure upkeeps on the standard operating procedures of all report writing.
Key Competencies:
Education and Experience
- Grade 12 or NQF Level 4
- Advanced computer literacy is essential
- Experience with computerized accounting packages
Interpersonal Skills
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Strong analytical aptitude
- Strong mathematical aptitude
- Planning and organizing skills
- Good communication skills
- Good problem-solving skills
- Ownership and accountability
- Able to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Analyst
- Reporting
- Computers