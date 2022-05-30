Analyst Developer at Reverside

Analyst Developer
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Analyst Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Understanding of the SDLC Methodology and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Design front-end interfaces (GUI) where relevant
- Maintain existing applications according to change requests
- Produce quality software applications that implement Business Specifications and conform to Architectural Standards
- Test own applications/artifacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of applications
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes in the Production environment
- Document changes implemented and applications
- Updates of data model documentation
- Problem-solving, root cause analysis, and user assistance (functional)
- Technical support/assistance to others on their own applications/systems
- Provision of user guides/training material
- Provide hands-on training for own system
- Provide standby/support (if and when applicable)
- Correct errors/bugs in production
Qualifications
Any relevant IT Qualification (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation
Additional Requirement
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework
- Good knowledge of Database Interaction (DB2 and SQL) via ODBC Connections
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Understanding of OO concepts, design principles, and patterns
- Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation (.NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] MVC, MCF, LinQ, HTML, CSS, XML, JavaScript, JQuery, JSON, Ajax, SQL and /or Express, Angular)
- Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP, and SOAP protocols
- Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)
- Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards
- Understanding of Domain-Driven Design concepts
- Understanding Planning, Software design
- Software Quality and metric
- High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
- Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
About The Employer:
