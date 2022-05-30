Appian Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Rondebosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing FinTech company with offices across the globe seeks an Appian Developer to join its team in its mission to build mission critical software and data solutions for both major multi-national financial institutions and smaller organisations. Your core role will be to drive out significant business change through the development and deployment of enterprise-level Appian applications. The successful incumbent will require 6-8 years’ relevant experience with at least 2 years’ Appian development with Appian 17.x and above. You will also require experience with Java/J2EE, Web & RESTful Services, have experience integrating Appian with different technology platforms using native integration components and strong hands-on experience in design patterns and transaction management, with a focus on Appian patterns and Appian integrations – a deep understanding of process models, SAIL forms, CDTs, records, reports, Appian security architecture, Web APIs, business analysis.

DUTIES:

Design and implement complex enterprise integrations with industry standard technologies and with fully API-based record types.

Design and develop user interfaces and associated permissioning.

Document technical solutions as required (although rare).

Translate BPM requirement specifications into Appian process model prototypes and solutions.

Work closely with Release Manager to ensure completion of key tasks including deployment, code baseline and merge, version control, etc.

Deliver projects in an Agile software development methodology and understand the use of JIRA its associated objects (Stories, epics etc.).

Conduct and participate in detailed design reviews and validate that the design follows the approved architecture.

Participate in the day-to-day activities of the Agile delivery team.

REQUIREMENTS:

6-8 Years’ experience with a minimum 2-3+yrs in Appian with Appian 17.x and above.

1+ Years of hands-on development experience in Java/J2EE, Web Services and RESTful services.

A Software, Financial or Engineering background.

Experience integrating Appian with different technology platforms using native integration components.

Strong hands-on experience in design patterns and transaction management, with a focus on Appian patterns and Appian integrations – a deep understanding of process models, SAIL forms, CDTs, records, reports, Appian security architecture, Web APIs, business analysis.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work on multiple tasks, perform in depth code reviews and ensure design and coding are adhering to security and architectural standards.

Team-First mindset.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Appian

Developer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position