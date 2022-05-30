Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Automation Tester

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forAutomation Tester Professionals with 3-5 years solid development experience in Design automation testing plans, and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer

Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.

Participate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation

Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)

Develop automation test plans

Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.)

Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)

Evaluate automated test cases and analyze & report results

Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads

Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement

Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications

Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always)

Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality etc.)

Conduct performance monitoring on applications / components of applications for which you’ve designed and executed test scripts / plans

Other Skills:

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Agile Methodology

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Good professional communication skills

Desired Skills:

automation

testing

test automation

Automation testing documentation

automated test scripts

test plan

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position