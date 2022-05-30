Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Automation Tester
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking forAutomation Tester Professionals with 3-5 years solid development experience in Design automation testing plans, and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements:
- Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer
- Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.
- Participate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation
- Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)
- Develop automation test plans
- Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.)
- Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)
- Evaluate automated test cases and analyze & report results
- Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads
- Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement
- Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications
- Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always)
- Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality etc.)
- Conduct performance monitoring on applications / components of applications for which you’ve designed and executed test scripts / plans
Other Skills:
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Agile Methodology
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
- Good professional communication skills
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
