Azure Data Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: Our client who is a major player in the Human Resources field is on the look-out for an Azure Data Engineer. The opportunity is for someone that resides in Gauteng as they will be required to visit the office once a week.

Skills and Experience: ? B.Degree or NDip in Information Technology or related field

? SQL Certification

? Exposure within a Payroll/HR Technology environment will be advantageous.

5 years of total experience with Data Engineering using SQL Server stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS) and/or Azure Stack

? 3 years experience with Azure database platforms e.g. SQL Server on Azure, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Warehouse

? 2 years experience with Azure Data Factory

? Experience using Azure cloud data platform technologies: Azure Storage / Data Lake

? Experience developing, testing for quality assurance, administering RDBMS, and monitoring of database

? Experience with a Cloud migration of Data Warehouse highly advantageous

? High proficiency in dimensional modelling techniques and their applications

? 2 years working experience with BI dashboard development e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik Sense

? Experience in Data Science development in Python or R advantageous

