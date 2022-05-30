-
Analyse & Document AS-IS processes for all payment streams that go through Sybrin
-
Document TO-BE Processes for new payment Gateway
- Document Business Requirements
Knowledge of:
-
Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014
-
Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
- Experience with any of all of the following :
- CRM
- K2
- MS Office 2010 Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio)
- Basic understanding of software design and development
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
- High energy level and the ability to
Desired Skills:
- AS-IS processes
- TO-BE processes
- Business analysis
- To-be process
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
- Requirement Gathering
- Document business processes
- payment processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree