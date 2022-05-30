Business Analyst Ã¢?? BI Reporting Specialist – Gauteng

The Role: Weare recuriting for a Business Analyst -BI Reporting Specialist, on Expert level designing and executing enterprise reports/dashboards using SQL, Excel, PowerPoint Presentations, PowerBI, SAP BI, and Remedy to join our IT Group.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Matric /Grade 12

A degree in IT / Computer Science

Preferred Qualification:

Postgraduate Business Analysis and Data Analytics

BI Software certification

ITIL certification

Experience required:

Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualization techniques and tools

Solid experience in writing SQL

Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Strong understanding of regulatory and reporting requirements as well as experience in forecasting, budgeting and financial analysis combined with understanding of key performance indicators

Excellent Excel Skills

BI Reporting a must

Expert level designing and executing enterprise reports/dashboards using SQL, Excel, PowerPoint Presentations, PowerBI, SAP BI, Remedy etc

Facilitation skills

Knowledge of business structure, Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance

Stakeholder analysis

Requirements engineering

Costs benefit analysis and Processes modeling

Understanding of networks, databases and other technology

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills

Analytical thinking and problem solving

Oral and written communication skills

Interpersonal and consultative skills

Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy

Organizational skills

