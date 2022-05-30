Business Analyst Ã¢?? BI Reporting Specialist – Gauteng

The Role: Weare recuriting for a Business Analyst -BI Reporting Specialist, on Expert level designing and executing enterprise reports/dashboards using SQL, Excel, PowerPoint Presentations, PowerBI, SAP BI, and Remedy to join our IT Group.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Matric /Grade 12
- A degree in IT / Computer Science
Preferred Qualification:
- Postgraduate Business Analysis and Data Analytics
- BI Software certification
- ITIL certification
Experience required:
- Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualization techniques and tools
- Solid experience in writing SQL
- Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Strong understanding of regulatory and reporting requirements as well as experience in forecasting, budgeting and financial analysis combined with understanding of key performance indicators
- Excellent Excel Skills
- BI Reporting a must
- Expert level designing and executing enterprise reports/dashboards using SQL, Excel, PowerPoint Presentations, PowerBI, SAP BI, Remedy etc
- Facilitation skills
- Knowledge of business structure, Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance
- Stakeholder analysis
- Requirements engineering
- Costs benefit analysis and Processes modeling
- Understanding of networks, databases and other technology
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills
- Analytical thinking and problem solving
- Oral and written communication skills
- Interpersonal and consultative skills
- Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy
- Organizational skills