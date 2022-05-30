Business Analyst Ã¢?? BI Reporting Specialist – Gauteng

May 30, 2022

The Role: Weare recuriting for a Business Analyst -BI Reporting Specialist, on Expert level designing and executing enterprise reports/dashboards using SQL, Excel, PowerPoint Presentations, PowerBI, SAP BI, and Remedy to join our IT Group.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Matric /Grade 12
  • A degree in IT / Computer Science

Preferred Qualification:

  • Postgraduate Business Analysis and Data Analytics
  • BI Software certification
  • ITIL certification

Experience required:

  • Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualization techniques and tools
  • Solid experience in writing SQL
  • Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

  • Strong understanding of regulatory and reporting requirements as well as experience in forecasting, budgeting and financial analysis combined with understanding of key performance indicators
  • Excellent Excel Skills
  • BI Reporting a must
  • Expert level designing and executing enterprise reports/dashboards using SQL, Excel, PowerPoint Presentations, PowerBI, SAP BI, Remedy etc
  • Facilitation skills
  • Knowledge of business structure, Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance
  • Stakeholder analysis
  • Requirements engineering
  • Costs benefit analysis and Processes modeling
  • Understanding of networks, databases and other technology

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills
  • Analytical thinking and problem solving
  • Oral and written communication skills
  • Interpersonal and consultative skills
  • Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy
  • Organizational skills

