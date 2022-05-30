Business Analyst – Gauteng Braamfontein

May 30, 2022

  • Analyse & Document AS-IS processes for all payment streams that go through Sybrin

  • Document TO-BE Processes for new payment Gateway

  • Document Business Requirements

Knowledge of:

  • Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014

  • Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

  • Experience with any of all of the following :
  • CRM
  • K2
  • MS Office 2010 Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio)
  • Basic understanding of software design and development
  • Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
  • High energy level and the ability to

Desired Skills:

  • AS-IS processes
  • TO-BE processes
  • Business analysis
  • To-be process
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Document business processes
  • payment processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position