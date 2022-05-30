Business Analyst III (Financial Services/Banking) at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for candidates that works within a retail industry within the financial services/banking space/Point of Sale, not necessarily within a financial services industry. Experience in many of the following VAS services: Wallet Money Transfers Saving and Gift cards Insurance Airtime and Data Bills and Tickets
Purpose of the Job
The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.
Job Objectives
1. Information Seeking and Analysis
Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies
Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry
Requirement elicitation
2. Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations
and workshop facilitation with both business & IT
3. Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines
To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge
and support.
4. Theoretical knowledge and application
Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of
the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).
5. Time Management
To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines
Qualifications
Essential:
3 year Degree/Diploma
Desirable:
FTI Diploma
Experience
5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment
5 years of experience in ERP systems
2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
A strong technical background is required:
Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.
System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.
Experience in many of the following VAS services:
Wallet
Money Transfers
Saving and Gift cards
Insurance
Airtime and Data
Bills and Tickets
Knowledge and Skills Knowledge:
Formal training in business analysis and design
methodologies
Experience in participating in projects
Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA
environment
Experience in a global business environment is preferred
Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
Skills:
Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS
Business analysis and elicitation techniques
Process re-engineering and improvement
* Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Analyst
- III