C# Developer / Azure at iOCO

May 30, 2022

The Role: Our client is looking for a C# Azure Cloud Specialist for a long term project.

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes!
  • Development and Maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solutions to the IT project Manager
  • Develop Systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Skills and Experience: Required:

  • 5-8 years experience in relevant programming tools:
  • C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiar with Microservices, cloud architecture and container architecture
  • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Asp.net
  • Rest
  • SQL or noSQL
  • Agile or Scrum

