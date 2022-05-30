C# Developer / Azure at iOCO

The Role: Our client is looking for a C# Azure Cloud Specialist for a long term project.
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes!
- Development and Maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solutions to the IT project Manager
- Develop Systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Skills and Experience: Required:
- 5-8 years experience in relevant programming tools:
- C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiar with Microservices, cloud architecture and container architecture
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Asp.net
- Rest
- SQL or noSQL
- Agile or Scrum