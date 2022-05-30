C# Developer / Azure at iOCO

The Role: Our client is looking for a C# Azure Cloud Specialist for a long term project.

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes!

Development and Maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solutions to the IT project Manager

Develop Systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Skills and Experience: Required:

5-8 years experience in relevant programming tools:

C# or similar MS technologies

Familiar with Microservices, cloud architecture and container architecture

Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Asp.net

Rest

SQL or noSQL

Agile or Scrum

