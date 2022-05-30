Data Analyst Intern

New vacancy alert!! Our well known client in the FMCG Sector has an opportunity available for a Data Analyst Intern based in Humansdorp.

Key Performance Areas: The Business Intelligence (BI) intern will assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve the Company’s milestones on BI and Data & Analytics related deliverables. The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, assist in building analytical and statistical solutions for the business. Furthermore, the successful candidate will perform data analysis, formulate a Business Requirement Specification (BRS) and design analytical solutions.

Knowledge and Skills: The successful candidate will hold a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Data Science, Applied Mathematics/ Mathematics. The successful candidate will possess exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst Intern

Information Systems

Data Science

Design Analytical Solutions

