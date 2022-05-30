Data Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

Ideal candidates look like:

At least 3 years’ experience with data streaming and pub/sub models

Experience with the AWS Stack

Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills

Nice to haves:

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience

Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.

Job Description:

Work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub architecture with a focus on security and reliability.

Enabling other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries and training

Monitoring and improving the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and usage

Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control

Tech stack:

Data: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Kafka

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, API Gateway, DBT

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman, PopSQL

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform

Backend: Python, Node, PHP

Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript,

What sort of things are coming up on our data roadmap:

Operationalize streaming platform and add more data sources (in raw form) to our data warehouse

Build out more transformations that serve the business needs (using dbt)

Build out complex models and algorithms to improve our ability to help merchants and ourselves to make better decisions. Examples could be alerting when payment processing seems down in a certain area, or advanced fraud detection.

Allow other products to move over to event driven architectures

Due to the effects of Covid 19, our teams are currently working remotely.

If you’re currently not working remotely or never have, we’ll set expectations of what this looks like.

In a nutshell, time- and self-management skills are going to be vital. Other considerations are access to a desk or workspace, internet access and I guess a good supply of fresh air and coffee or tea – whatever gets you through your work day. ?

