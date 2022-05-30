DevOps Engineer (6 months contract) – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a DevOps Engineer to join our team on a 6 months contract in Gauteng.

Our ideal candidate must have a good understanding of the Linux environment, especially with regards to automation (e.g. bash scripting).

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Undergraduate degree in Computer Science / Engineering, or equivalent

Familiarity with security fundamentals for cloud infrastructure (e.g. AWS Well-Architected Framework)

Preferred Qualification:

Git version control and GitHub, GitLab or equivalent

Knowledge of Linux system administration

Should know: CI and CD, Automated testing

Experience Required:

Some Experience with Grafana, Prometheus, Rancher Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, Chef

Hands-on experience implementing and managing CaaS (Containers as a Service) Kubernetes/Docker solutions on Cloud Platforms

Good understanding of the Linux environment, especially with regards to automation (e.g. bash scripting)

DBA experience,

Knowledge of Service-based architectures / microservices

Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:

Cloud deployment technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform.

Cloud networking concepts including DNS, VPC, and Load Balancers.

Cloud technology solutions including: workloads (EC2/Compute Engine, EKS, GKE)

CI/CD tools such as GitLab Runners or Jenkins.

Observability tools such as Prometheus, Splunk, ELK, and Grafana.

