Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

AN ambitious tech startup in the FinTech space seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Developer to join its tightknit team with a mission to digitally transform the way businesses do insurance. Your role will entail performing data architecture analyses, designing & building scalable REST APIs using Django, maintaining Docker files and building frontends using Angular-based design prototypes. You will require 2-4 years’ work experience in a similar role and your tech toolset should include Python, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, TypeScript, Django, Angular 2+ and Gitlab. Any AWS Certification, Django REST Framework, Docker/Containerisation and prior experience in FinTech in addition will prove beneficial.

Perform data architecture analyses.

Database design and optimisation.

Design and build scalable REST APIs using Django.

Build frontends using Angular based on design prototypes.

Code reviews (both backend and frontend).

Code/API documentation.

Write tests.

Maintain Docker files.

Maintain/Write CI scripts.

Maintain AWS Infrastructure via IaC in the form of Terraform.

Sprint backlog refinement and story pointing.

Bugfixes.

2-4 Years relevant experience.

Experienced with Python.

Experienced with HTML5 / CSS3 / JavaScript / TypeScript (at least some knowledge).

Experience with Django.

Experience with Angular 2+.

Experience with Gitlab.

Nice to haves –

Experience with Django REST Framework.

Experience with Docker/Containerisation.

AWS Certifications.

Previous experience in FinTech.

