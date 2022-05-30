Full-Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a multi-award winning UK-based financial services, is looking for a Full-Stack Developer (Intermediate / Senior) to join their Cape Town team.

Your role

Welcome any chance to innovate and use your initiative, but do so while implementing according to best practices producing tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions

Work across the full-stack spectrum from crafting the frontend, building robust and scalable APIs, architecting the backend, delving into the depths of our databases, and everything in-between

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team in order to understand requirements and develop efficient solutions that are simple, maintainable and easily extendable

Develop a holistic understanding of our proprietary system, business processes and the technology involved. Proactively identify any shortcomings in understanding by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, ideas and insights amongst the team and contributing to our knowledge base

Be mindful of the team’s objectives and be supportive of the team’s processes and activities. Proactively assess the current tech stack, implementations, solutions, strategies, and plans. Identifying and contributing to areas of improvement and growth for the team and how it could impact the broader tech team

Be a pioneer, help drive our innovation and chart our course with iterative improvement. Proactively assess our current frameworks, strategies, and plans.

Drive innovation and experimentation, identifying areas for improvement or new yet unexplored opportunities.

Your skills

Solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice

Strongly experienced with relational database design and Microsoft SQL

Experienced with .NET Standard Framework, .NET Core, and C#

Experienced with HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, and TypeScript

Experienced with a JavaScript framework such as Angular or React

Experienced with REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services

Experienced with version control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging

Experienced with Microsoft Azure and DevOps

Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

.Net

