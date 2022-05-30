ICT Senior System Developer

The Role: Our client invites all the experienced and talented ICT Senior Systems Developers (C#/.NET) to apply for this exciting opportunity.

To enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the business.

Skills and Experience:

A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent

5+ years?? experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)

5+ years?? experience with .NET (C#)

5+ years?? experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)

Experience with SSIS advantageous.

Experience with K2 Workflow advantageous

Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous

Experience in SSRS advantageous

Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous

Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial

Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design

Hands on experience on Screen Layout using Harness, Sections, Flow Actions, Data Transforms, Declarative and Decision Rule Types

Experience in troubleshooting & performance tuning of PRPC applications utilizing Clipboard, Tracer and PLA

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Key Accountabilities:

Coaching and learning facilitation skills;

Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy;

Ability to think and act systematically and strategically;

Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork;

Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline;

Learning agility and adaptability;

Tenacity;

Business Acumen;

Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control;

Strong verbal and written communication skills;

Ability to work independently and within a team;

Continuous Relationships Building;

Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability;

Solution-orientated;

Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines;

Technical and functional knowledge;

Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);

Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;

Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources

Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.

Knowledge on PEGA 8 components Case Management, Data Management and UI

Understanding of PEGA best practices, Integration Rules and guardrails

