Intermediate/ Senior .Net Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Intermediate- Senior .Net Developer Role in Johannesburg North
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Intermediate to Senior Professionals with 5-8 years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Responsibilities:
- Design and re-design of new and existing software components to promote
reusability, maintainability, and adaptability.
- Produce high quality software to solve problems that are complex, open
ended and affect more than one area of the business.
- Adhere to engineering standards as defined by Wealth Tech’s Platform team.
- Support existing systems.
- Perform peer code reviews.
- Follow defined change management process/devops processes.
Experience and Skill:
- .Net Framework (version 4 >)
- C#
- Entity Framework / any ORM
- MSSQL Server 2012 or higher
- Stored Procedures
- ASP.NET MVC
- ASP.NET WEBAPI
- WCF Services
- RESTful Services
- .Net Core
- Angular 8 or higher (Advantageous)
- JavaScript
- JSON
- Integration experience (SOA)
- Micro Services Architecture (advantageous)
- Agile Methodology (preferable scrum)
- Cloud Development (advantageous)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- ORM
- MSSQL
- Stored Procedures
- ASP.Net
- RESTful
About The Employer:
