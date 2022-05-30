Intermediate/ Senior .Net Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Intermediate- Senior .Net Developer Role in Johannesburg North

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Intermediate to Senior Professionals with 5-8 years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Responsibilities:

Design and re-design of new and existing software components to promote

reusability, maintainability, and adaptability.

Produce high quality software to solve problems that are complex, open ended and affect more than one area of the business.

ended and affect more than one area of the business.

Adhere to engineering standards as defined by Wealth Tech's Platform team.

Support existing systems.

Perform peer code reviews.

Follow defined change management process/devops processes.

Experience and Skill:

.Net Framework (version 4 >)

C#

Entity Framework / any ORM

MSSQL Server 2012 or higher

Stored Procedures

ASP.NET MVC

ASP.NET WEBAPI

WCF Services

RESTful Services

.Net Core

Angular 8 or higher (Advantageous)

JavaScript

JSON

Integration experience (SOA)

Micro Services Architecture (advantageous)

Agile Methodology (preferable scrum)

Cloud Development (advantageous)

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

ORM

MSSQL

Stored Procedures

ASP.Net

RESTful

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

