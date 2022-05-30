Intern – Data Analyst at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is looking for an Intern Data Analyst position to join their team.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Data Science, Applied Mathematics/ Mathematics.

Matric/ Grade12

Possess exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve the company’s milestones on BI and Data & Analytics related deliverables.

Evaluate business requirements and processes, assist in building analytical and statistical solutions for the business.

Perform data analysis, formulate a Business Requirement Specification (BRS) and design analytical solutions.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position