IT Project Coordinator at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Education qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Project Coordinator.

The purpose of the role is to provide support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to programme managers and project managers.

Support includes: the use of project management software (PPO), the development, production and maintenance of plans (including time, resource, cost and exception plans),

The tracking and reporting of progress and performance of one or more ICT projects (including those performed by third parties under contract),

The maintenance of programme and/or project files, and

The administration of project change control, including use of configuration management systems.

QUALIFICATIONS

National Certification in IT or Business Management qualification

Project Management certification â€“ Advantageous

EXPERIENCE

2 years of experience in project coordination, project management roles or related fields.

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Good communication and interpersonal skills capable of maintaining strong relationships

Strong organizational and multi-tasking skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities

Team-management and leadership skills

Documentation management and ability to use project management tools

Attention to detail even under pressure

Time management skills with the ability to meet deadlines

