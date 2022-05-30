IT Project Coordinator at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Education qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Project Coordinator.

  • The purpose of the role is to provide support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to programme managers and project managers.
  • Support includes: the use of project management software (PPO), the development, production and maintenance of plans (including time, resource, cost and exception plans),
  • The tracking and reporting of progress and performance of one or more ICT projects (including those performed by third parties under contract),
  • The maintenance of programme and/or project files, and
  • The administration of project change control, including use of configuration management systems.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • National Certification in IT or Business Management qualification
  • Project Management certification â€“ Advantageous

EXPERIENCE

  • 2 years of experience in project coordination, project management roles or related fields.

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills capable of maintaining strong relationships
  • Strong organizational and multi-tasking skills
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Team-management and leadership skills
  • Documentation management and ability to use project management tools
  • Attention to detail even under pressure
  • Time management skills with the ability to meet deadlines

