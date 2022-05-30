Java Developer

The Role: Our client who is a major player in the Human Resources field is on the look-out for an Java Developer. The opportunity is for someone that resides in Gauteng as they will be required to visit the office once a week.

Skills and Experience: Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Degree in Computer Science or related field

6+ years’ experience within a development

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous

Minimum Experience Required:

4+ years’ experience within a development role, coding in Java

2 ?? 3 years’ experience in using MS SQL Creating table structures Running complex SQL queries Managing SQL databases (backups etc.)

3 ?? 4 years’ experience within DevOps environment, having had exposure to deployments, builds, managing servers etc. And working with cloud-based platforms

4 ?? 5 years’ experience in applying Java Core

2 ?? 3 years’ experience in applying JEE

3 ?? 4 years’ experience in applying Angular 2+

3 ?? 4 years’ experience in applying CSS and JavaScript

Attend formal and informal learning sessions as deemed necessary

Agile thinking approach in development and management

Problem-solving abilities in code development and application

Investigate spec given and in collaboration with BA team, ascertain the following: Whether spec is viable given current architecture Impact on current functionalities Whether spec is in line with organizational objectives

Ensure proper planning of allocated story points for iteration Planning of story points

Update JIRA accordingly daily with progress of the day.

Average completion of 1 story point in estimated 30 minutes

Ensure that completed ticket/story point is tested in Dev environment

Handover with QA before merge request takes place

Review code committed to GitLab before accepting the merge request

In the event of Dev Comeback, the following process is followed: Review specification Review code Plan for within current or future iterations



Learn more/Apply for this position