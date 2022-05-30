The Role: Our client who is a major player in the Human Resources field is on the look-out for an Java Developer. The opportunity is for someone that resides in Gauteng as they will be required to visit the office once a week.
Skills and Experience: Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree in Computer Science or related field
- 6+ years’ experience within a development
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous
Minimum Experience Required:
- 4+ years’ experience within a development role, coding in Java
- 2 ?? 3 years’ experience in using MS SQL
- Creating table structures
- Running complex SQL queries
- Managing SQL databases (backups etc.)
- 3 ?? 4 years’ experience within DevOps environment, having had exposure to deployments, builds, managing servers etc. And working with cloud-based platforms
- 4 ?? 5 years’ experience in applying Java Core
- 2 ?? 3 years’ experience in applying JEE
- 3 ?? 4 years’ experience in applying Angular 2+
- 3 ?? 4 years’ experience in applying CSS and JavaScript
- Attend formal and informal learning sessions as deemed necessary
- Agile thinking approach in development and management
- Problem-solving abilities in code development and application
- Investigate spec given and in collaboration with BA team, ascertain the following:
- Whether spec is viable given current architecture
- Impact on current functionalities
- Whether spec is in line with organizational objectives
- Ensure proper planning of allocated story points for iteration
- Planning of story points
- Update JIRA accordingly daily with progress of the day.
- Average completion of 1 story point in estimated 30 minutes
- Ensure that completed ticket/story point is tested in Dev environment
- Handover with QA before merge request takes place
- Review code committed to GitLab before accepting the merge request
- In the event of Dev Comeback, the following process is followed:
- Review specification
- Review code
- Plan for within current or future iterations