Java Developer

May 30, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a intermediate to senior Java Developer to join our team on a 6-12 month Contract.

To be successful you must be willing to work 80% remote with 20% onsite only if required at Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • 3 Year IT or similar qualification

Experience Required:

  • 3-5 years
  • Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux
  • Java knowledge, including J2EE, Spring
  • Experience and knowledge in CSS, XML and HTML
  • Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies

Key Accountabilities:

  • Microservices: Spring Boot & Spring Framework
  • An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle
  • Knowledge of SQL and industry-standard databases
  • Databases/SQL
  • Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle, Jenkins
  • Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf
  • Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud
  • Code versioning (Git)

