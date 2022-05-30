Java Developer at GoldenRule – Gauteng

The Role: A leader in the Insurance space is on the look-out for Java Developers at Various levels (Junior to Expert).

If working remotely is on your Agenda then don’t hesitate to apply for this opportunity.

Skills and Experience: Typical Skills required:

A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience

Experienced in the following technologies: JavaSE 1.8 SQL 2, Javascript JavaEE 6 Websphere application server v8.5

Subversion / Jenkins

Financial background an advantage

Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage

