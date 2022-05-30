L1 Network Engineer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:
- Qualifications in Grade 12
- Relevant IT Degree – Information Systems
- N+ and A+
- CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching
- OR;
- CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional – Routing and Switching
- JNCIA (preferable)
Skills & Experience
- Technical VERY HANDS-ON and Technical very strong
- Must have the ability to troubleshoot and configure and solve problems for clients
- 2 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.
- 2 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.
- 2 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers
- 2 years Network Monitoring
- 2 years Monitoring of Traffic
- Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP
- Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring
Key Technologies:
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
- Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
- Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
- Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
Duties & Responsibilities:
- The key function of this role is to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.
- Perform monitoring of Customer networks and log necessary faults with 3rd party suppliers.
- Ability to resolve issues by configuring switches and routers.
- This requires the ability to quickly understand our Customers network, do in-depth analysis and ultimately resolve the issue which may require remotely logging on to the Customers device and performing the necessary changes.
- Perform monitoring with subsequent escalation to support staff, however we require them to troubleshoot and resolve Customer queries too.
Personal Attributes
- Motivated Network Engineer
- Organisational Skills
- Enthusiastic
- Team Player
- Ability to work on your own
Desired Skills:
- CISCO
- Troubleshooting
- Configuring
- CISCO Switches
- CCNA Certified
- LAN Technologies
- Roting protocols
- VLANs
- VPN
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT Services