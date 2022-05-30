Lead Solutions Architect (AWS)

The Role: We are looking to appoint an AWS Solutions Architect to lead and support several of our AWS (Software Development) initiatives.

The role requires a proven background in team building and team leadership, as well as robust technical experience across various (AWS, Microsoft .Net. C#, Python, Java etc) technology stacks.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Working within our established Development and Product teams, you will fulfil a key role within the iOCO organization.

Although day to day coding is not a core functional of this role, an individual who is naturally inclined to be hands-on involved in coding standards would be ideal.

Directing Software Architecting, Programming and Documentation Development Processes across a number of teams that consists of Developers, Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, Architects and Tech Leads.

Control and manage choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development by creating, defining, or choosing an application framework best suited for the engaged and client.

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environments and ecosystems, creating component designs showing knowledge of other applications across the iOCO landscape.

Where appropriate, subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces during client engagement processes.

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components, teams and clients.

Carry accountability for the quality of the final product and projects.

Responsible for the technical growth and mentorship across various iOCO teams, inclusive of recruitment and retention of technical team members.

Where appropriate, provision required skills, select an appropriate deployment model, direct testing protocols to validate releases, and monitor performance after releases.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualification:

Relevent Certifications

Experience Required:

At least 5 years?? experience in Software Development with a proven track record in leading engagements in the development of new applications into an AWS Native environment, or, to lead the engagement of re-developing legacy applications into an AWS Native environment.

AWS Certified, preferably at an AWS Architecture Level.

Experience with delivering software projects using Agile / Scrum methodologies.

Solid experience across architecting, designing and developing technology solutions that include various mixes of the technologies and frameworks based on languages such as:

C#, Java, NodeJS, JavaScript, Golang, Python etc.



Microservice Architectures



AWS related cloud technologies

Understanding and experience expressing software architecture design using industry standard software modelling language (UML).

Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.

Systems implementation skills: requirements/process analysis, conceptual and detailed design, configuration, testing, training, change management, and support

Key Accountabilities:

A strong track record of project delivery for large, cross-functional, and co-dependent projects.

Must be able to assist strategically in advising on new technology.

Must be able to communicate effectively with both technical and business executives.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex technical information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences.

Strong problem-solving abilities.

Learn more/Apply for this position