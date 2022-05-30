Manual Tester at Reverside

Manual / Automation Tester

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forManual/Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT, BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT, BRT), using the Agile way of working

Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements

Identify Test Data

Perform test case preparation

Perform Regression testing

Test documentation compilation

Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks

Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks

Automation tests to be added in framework

Additional Requirement

Experience in financial services is required.

is required. Experience in testing within a solutions design division will be a strong recommendation

Experience in testing the delivery of financial solutions is required. (preferable)

Computer Literacy includes Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet, and E-mail.

Knows of and understands all forms of testing.

Understand DevOps and the Agile way of working.

Has knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management(preferable).

SQL/basic database knowledge would be advantageous

Working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks(preferable)

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

automation

manual

Test Data

Regression testing

Test documentation

financial services

solutions design

About The Employer:

