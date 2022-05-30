Mid Level Scrum Master at Reverside – Western Cape

Mid Level Scrum Master

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forScrum Master Professionals with 3 years solid development experience in Software Testing and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems in order to be more efficient.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate business requirements

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts, infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of the business), etc. Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analyzing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements.

Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements.

Analyze the integrity of the system requirements, perform -impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies and assumptions

Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail.

Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful.

Ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Participate and contribute to a development culture where information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared.

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

scrum

communication

functional boundary

unit tests

testing yields

development culture

testing

About The Employer:

