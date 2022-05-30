Mobile App Developer (iOS/Swift) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

JOIN a vibrant and fast-growing team of a provider of custom Software Solutions seeking your coding talents as a Mobile App Developer who will provide technical guidance & mentorship while developing innovative new features. You will also collaborate with iOS Engineers and translate designs into efficient, maintainable and reusable code and tests. You must have prior experience in a similar role with strong iOS and Swift.

DUTIES:

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior members in the team.

Continuously collaborate with iOS Engineers across different teams.

Work and collaborate with Product Owners and Agile teams to understand, design, develop and implement new features using Engineering best practices, design guidelines and principles.

Develop innovative new features: Evaluate user journeys, design implementations from product specifications, write great code and collaborate with your team to deliver features.

Contribute technical ideas to improve products and refine the development process – we have a well-defined roadmap for technical improvements on our iOS codebase.

Translate designs into efficient, maintainable and reusable code and tests.

Participate in code review to integrate changes with the existing codebase.

Use your time effectively and take ownership of your work.

Support other members of the team, communicate and participate.

Attend daily stand-ups, plan with your team and share knowledge.

COMMENTS:

