React Native Developer

Our client, a dynamic and creative bunch of really nice people, are looking for a ReactNative Developer to join their team.
We’re looking for these great characteristics:
? Attention to detail
? A love for a great user experience
? Team player – must be willing to ask for help or assistance instead of burning hours struggling with a problem
? A curious nature
? Organised individual
Expected proficiencies:
? Hybrid mobile application development experience in React Native
? Excellent grasp of Javascript and its intricacies
? Good understanding of state management and asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, building out multi-step forms and JSON manipulation.
? User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted)
? Versioning and Git
Bonus experience:
? Previous integration experience with services such as SalesForce, Firebase and OneTrust
? Experience working with Swift, Objective C, and Java a plus but not required.
? Meaningful experience working on complex form submission processes
? Experience working with earlier versions of Reactnative (pre 0.6) and experience
upgrading from older versions would be advantageous.
Daily tasks:
? Build out features and maintain a React Native iOS / Android application for a major multi-national client. This is an existing code-base.
? Implement pixel perfect UI’s that match designs.
? Integrate third-party API’s and their associated user journeys.
? Iteratively release application to the Apple, Huawei and Google Play stores.
? Work as part of a small team, which will include other React Native developers, a project manager, QA professional, and a designer.
? Complete two-week sprints, and participate in sprint retrospectives and daily standups.
? Assist with development estimates.
? Interface with clients via Slack, Teams and email.
? Track your time throughout the day using Tempo (JIRA).
? Adhere to standards and processes as set out for the project.
? Solve problems.
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- Javascript
- JSON
- Versioning
- Git
- API
- Agile
- Jira
- state management
- asynchronous request handling
- partial page updates
- Mobile Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- remote work