React Native Developer

Our client, a dynamic and creative bunch of really nice people, are looking for a ReactNative Developer to join their team.

We’re looking for these great characteristics:

? Attention to detail

? A love for a great user experience

? Team player – must be willing to ask for help or assistance instead of burning hours struggling with a problem

? A curious nature

? Organised individual

Expected proficiencies:

? Hybrid mobile application development experience in React Native

? Excellent grasp of Javascript and its intricacies

? Good understanding of state management and asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, building out multi-step forms and JSON manipulation.

? User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted)

? Versioning and Git

Bonus experience:

? Previous integration experience with services such as SalesForce, Firebase and OneTrust

? Experience working with Swift, Objective C, and Java a plus but not required.

? Meaningful experience working on complex form submission processes

? Experience working with earlier versions of Reactnative (pre 0.6) and experience

upgrading from older versions would be advantageous.

Daily tasks:

? Build out features and maintain a React Native iOS / Android application for a major multi-national client. This is an existing code-base.

? Implement pixel perfect UI’s that match designs.

? Integrate third-party API’s and their associated user journeys.

? Iteratively release application to the Apple, Huawei and Google Play stores.

? Work as part of a small team, which will include other React Native developers, a project manager, QA professional, and a designer.

? Complete two-week sprints, and participate in sprint retrospectives and daily standups.

? Assist with development estimates.

? Interface with clients via Slack, Teams and email.

? Track your time throughout the day using Tempo (JIRA).

? Adhere to standards and processes as set out for the project.

? Solve problems.

Desired Skills:

React Native

Javascript

JSON

Versioning

Git

API

Agile

Jira

state management

asynchronous request handling

partial page updates

Mobile Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

remote work

