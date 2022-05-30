Senior Application Support Analyst

The Role: GOLDENRULE IS HIRING! Calling all Application Support Analysts. Great opportunities at Global Companies. Applications are welcome.

Skills and Experience:

Education and Experience

Education:

BSc in Computer Sciences/ Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

Formal Java Qualification (Advantageous)

Experience:

More than 2 years?? experience in an Application Service Desk and Development Role

Customer support experience (Advantageous)

ITSM Tools (ServiceNow experience Advantageous)

SDLC experience (Advantageous)

Knowledge:

Java, SQL, JSON, GIT

Advantageous: Android, iOS, Liferay, Oracle, Postgres, AWS, webservices, microservices, ServiceNow, Dynatrace, Kibana, PowerBI & REST Clients

Key Accountabilities: The Application Support Analyst will support the companys systems, applications and services by providing technical support to customers and partners around the world. The Application Support Analyst will drive the resolution of non-major incidents and service requests in accordance with defined Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements. This role requires working flexible hours due to the 24×5 nature of the function. Passive standby during weekends is also required in the event of major incidents. The ideal candidate will have experience supporting systems in production in a cloud based environment.

