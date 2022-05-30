Senior Developer (Apigee) – Gauteng

May 30, 2022

The Role:

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, configure, deploy and troubleshoot APIs and policies using APIGEE.
  • Support the APIs through the entire lifecycle.
  • Writing Open API spec and knowledge of smart docs and on boarding APIs to developer portal.
  • Debug EDGE components.
  • Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment.
  • Development/Deployment/Application support.
  • Telemetry Tools like Splunk, APIGee monitoring, App Dynamics, Network monitoring tools etc.
  • Agile Software Development, Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Qualification

Experience required:

  • 10+ years of experience with Enterprise Software
  • APIGee products, APIGee proxy’s deployment experience.
  • Advantageous is you have Java / Java Spring development experience.
  • Experience with design and development of REST API platform using APIGEEAPIM, converting Web Services from SOAP to REST or vice-versa.
  • Experience in API layer like security, custom analytics, throttling, caching, logging, monetization, request and response modifications etc. using APIGEE
  • Experience with APIGEE, and APIGEE edge management and debugging Is Required.
  • Experience with Scripting APIGEE mashup APIs. – Shell, Groovy, Java Script.
  • Jenkins pipeline, GIT/STASH, Cloud deployment – PCF, AWS, Docker etc.
  • Previous experience implementing, configuration and maintaining a multi-national APIGEE environment with networking across multiple countries.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Excellent communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position