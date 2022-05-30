Senior Developer (Apigee) – Gauteng

The Role:
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, configure, deploy and troubleshoot APIs and policies using APIGEE.
- Support the APIs through the entire lifecycle.
- Writing Open API spec and knowledge of smart docs and on boarding APIs to developer portal.
- Debug EDGE components.
- Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment.
- Development/Deployment/Application support.
- Telemetry Tools like Splunk, APIGee monitoring, App Dynamics, Network monitoring tools etc.
- Agile Software Development, Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Qualification
Experience required:
- 10+ years of experience with Enterprise Software
- APIGee products, APIGee proxy’s deployment experience.
- Advantageous is you have Java / Java Spring development experience.
- Experience with design and development of REST API platform using APIGEEAPIM, converting Web Services from SOAP to REST or vice-versa.
- Experience in API layer like security, custom analytics, throttling, caching, logging, monetization, request and response modifications etc. using APIGEE
- Experience with APIGEE, and APIGEE edge management and debugging Is Required.
- Experience with Scripting APIGEE mashup APIs. – Shell, Groovy, Java Script.
- Jenkins pipeline, GIT/STASH, Cloud deployment – PCF, AWS, Docker etc.
- Previous experience implementing, configuration and maintaining a multi-national APIGEE environment with networking across multiple countries.
Personality and Attributes:
- Excellent communication skills.