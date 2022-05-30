Senior Front End Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic FinTech company seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Front End Developer passionate about tech start-ups and continuous learning. You will be joining a small, tight-knit team all working together to digitally transform the way businesses do insurance, by enabling embedded insurance propositions on behalf of their clients. They are working towards becoming the biggest insurance-as-a-service platform. The ideal candidate will require a BSc. Degree in Computer Science/Engineering with at least 3 years’ Front End Development having utilised Object Oriented JavaScript and modern JavaScript libraries. Your other tech tools should include RESTful/Hypermedia, MVC, MVW, DDD, OOD/OOA, Git, GitLab, GitHub, HTML5 & CSS3.

DUTIES:

Mentor Junior Engineers.

Understand the code base and architecture.

Lead/Participate in problem solving with the Engineering team.

Review and refine business requirements, system requirements & functional specifications for clients.

Assist in developing test case procedures and maintaining test documentation, test plans and test schedules.

Gathering and analysis, basic coding and data mapping.

Ongoing problem analysis.

Conduct research to ensure best practices are applied.

Issue management; logging, follow-up, resolution, ad hoc duties and analysis.

System support exposure: Maintain an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents.

Use Agile methodology where the incremental builds are delivered to the customer in every two to three weeks’ time.

Take accountability at client/product level for deliverables.

You will report to the CTO and work closely with the Software Development team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Computer Science | BSc. (Engineering) | MSc. | PhD.

Experience/Skills –

At 3 Years’ experience in Front-end Development with experience of Object Oriented JavaScript and modern JavaScript libraries.

We use AngularJS and any angular experience will be beneficial.

Deep understanding of API Patterns (RESTful/Hypermedia), the main algorithms and engineering design patterns (OOP, MVC, MVW, DDD, OOD/OOA).

Thorough understanding of the GIT workflow processes, Git Management, ability to handle GitLab, GitHub and work with branches.

A solid understanding of HTML5, CSS3, CSS pre-processors (especially SASS Framework),

Responsive Design, Cross-browser issues, browser compatibility issues and Bootstrap frameworks is required.

A good understanding of Linux server management and server management in AWS will be a significant advantage.

Practical experience of AWS services including EC2, S3, Route53 and CloudFront would be beneficial

Overall understanding of the LAMP stack, Docker, Vagrant and related technology is beneficial.

Experience with HTML5 APIs such as Canvas, Media, Storage, Service Workers etc. WebGL is an advantage.

A solid understanding of the full stack, including back-end component and API development in Python is a major advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Enjoy discerning between important and urgent deliverables.

Enjoy accountability and can manage realistic delivery expectations.

Good at implementing robust solutions that meet the functional requirements but can be disciplined about not getting scope creep or get obsessed about perfection. You enjoy progress more than perfection.

