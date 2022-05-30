Senior Java Developer

May 30, 2022

The Role: A phenomenal opportunity for Senior Java Developers has come about. The role is a 12 month contract through GoldenRule – renewable based on performance. Our client is a Global Giant in the medical field. If working on a Hybrid basis is something that attracts you then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Skills and Experience: Technical Skills

  • In depth working knowledge of Java language features
  • High standards for delivery
  • Solution Architecture
  • Structured and analytical problem solver
  • Process Mapping
  • Software testing pack design, functional testing
  • Clean code thinking
  • Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
  • Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Education and Experience

Required:

  • Matric
  • Sc. Computer Science or Informatics Degree

Experience:

  • 6 years?? experience developing Java applications

Knowledge:

  • Extensive experience working with Java
  • Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
  • Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Junit
  • SOA
  • Microservices
  • Docker
  • Data Modelling
  • UML
  • SQL
  • SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
  • Architectural Styles
  • Kafka
  • Zookeeper
  • Zuul
  • Eureka
  • Obsidian
  • Elasticsearch
  • Kibana
  • FluentD

