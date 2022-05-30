Senior Java Developer

The Role: A phenomenal opportunity for Senior Java Developers has come about. The role is a 12 month contract through GoldenRule – renewable based on performance. Our client is a Global Giant in the medical field. If working on a Hybrid basis is something that attracts you then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Skills and Experience: Technical Skills

In depth working knowledge of Java language features

High standards for delivery

Solution Architecture

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Education and Experience

Required:

Matric

Sc. Computer Science or Informatics Degree

Experience:

6 years?? experience developing Java applications

Knowledge:

Extensive experience working with Java

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

