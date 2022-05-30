Senior Java Developer at iOCO

The Role: We are recruiting Senior Java Developer to join our team on a permanent contract.

Our ideal candidate must be able to develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Docker, Springboot, Microservices, K8S Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience required:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

At least 7 years?? experience in developing information systems.

7+ years Software Development experience using: JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Springboot, Docker, Microservices, Kubernetes

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Docker, Springboot, Microservices, K8S

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Provide project governance with regards to coding standards and design principles.

scoping, expectation management, architecture, design

Mentoring of other developers.

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT.

Learn more/Apply for this position