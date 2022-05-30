Senior Java Developer at iOCO

May 30, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting Senior Java Developer to join our team on a permanent contract.

Our ideal candidate must be able to develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Docker, Springboot, Microservices, K8S Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience required:

  • At least 7 years?? experience in developing information systems.
  • 7+ years Software Development experience using: JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Springboot, Docker, Microservices, Kubernetes
  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
  • Unit Testing

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Docker, Springboot, Microservices, K8S
  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.
  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
  • Provide project governance with regards to coding standards and design principles.
  • scoping, expectation management, architecture, design
  • Mentoring of other developers.
  • Research, development and apply new technologies.
  • Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.
  • Maintenance of existing systems.
  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
  • Peer Code Review.
  • Deployments for Production and UAT.

