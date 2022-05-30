Senior Java Developer at iOCO

The Role: We are recruiting Senior Java Developer to join our team on a permanent contract.
Our ideal candidate must be able to develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Docker, Springboot, Microservices, K8S Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
Experience required:
- At least 7 years?? experience in developing information systems.
- 7+ years Software Development experience using: JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Springboot, Docker, Microservices, Kubernetes
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA SE, JAVA EE, Docker, Springboot, Microservices, K8S
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Provide project governance with regards to coding standards and design principles.
- scoping, expectation management, architecture, design
- Mentoring of other developers.
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT.