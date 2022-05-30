Senior Java Developer at Reverside

May 30, 2022

Senior Java Developer Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in Java Development(Versions: 7,8,11) and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Programming Platform

  • Java SE 7/8/11 Java EE 7/8/11

Web services

  • SOAP, JAX-WS, WSDL, SOAPUI, SPRING-WS, REST, JAX-RS, POSTMAN, SPRING-MVC

XML

  • XSD, XPATH, XSLT, JAXP and JAXB

TDD

  • JUnit, Mockito

OOPS

  • Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

SCM

  • GIT, GitHub

Continuous Integration

  • Maven, Gradle, Jenkins

IDE

  • NetBeans, Eclipse

Agile

  • SCRUM, DevOps

Responsive Web Design

  • CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Ajax

Single Page Apps

  • HTML 5, jQuery, AngularJS

Design patterns

  • Singleton, Factory, Builder, Strategy, Delegator

Data

  • SQL, MySQL, JPA, Hibernate, Spring Data

App Servers

  • WebLogic, JBoss, Glassfish, Tomcat

Design

  • Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context

Mobile Tools

Android Studio, Swift, Objective C, IOS

  • Knowledge Of

    Angular 10+
    MQ
    Docker
    Jenkins

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE 7/8/11
  • Java SE 7/8/11
  • Java
  • SOAP
  • SOAPUI
  • REST
  • SPRING-MVC

About The Employer:

