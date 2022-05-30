Senior Java Developer – Gauteng

The Role: A phenomenal opportunity for Senior Java Developers has come about. The role is a 12 month contract through GoldenRule – renewable based on performance. Our client is a Global Giant in the medical field. If working on a Hybrid basis is something that attracts you then this is the perfect opportunity for you.
Skills and Experience: Technical Skills
- In depth working knowledge of Java language features
- High standards for delivery
- Solution Architecture
- Structured and analytical problem solver
- Process Mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
- Clean code thinking
- Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
- Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles
Education and Experience
Required:
- Matric
- Sc. Computer Science or Informatics Degree
Experience:
- 6 years?? experience developing Java applications
Knowledge:
- Extensive experience working with Java
- Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
- Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD