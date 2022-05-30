Senior Security Solutions Architect – Gauteng Randburg

Qualifications :
Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme preferred
Strong ICT and Cyber Security Infrastructure Architecture knowledge [CISSP]
Experience;
- Experience in client and engagement management in ICT
- Experience in designing and solutioning security As A Service (SECaaS) offerings
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with Company standards
- Senior person with strong business and technical skills
- Have experience in major Security and Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data & Infrastructure)
- Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly
- Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals
- Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
- Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary
- Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements
- Understand and communicate relevant ICT/ ITSEC industry developments and trends to client
- Advising on ITSEC practices, policies and procedures
- Ensure the client sees Company as their strategic IT partner
- Co-Ordinate Business Support Functions – e.g. Legal and Finance
- Participate in overall contract negotiation and management (Legal)
- Facilitate investment and decision-making processes with the client
Essential functions:
- Identify and evaluate GTM Security Service for Infrastructure Services, and lead new services development from inception to fully operationalised- Identify and investigate opportunities for Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office- Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements- Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model- Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.
- Engage with Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements- Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals- Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome
- Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders- Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved
- On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the [URL Removed] how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed;
- the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.
Desired Skills:
- Security as a Service
- SECaaS
- CISSP
- Design
- Solution
- Technical Architecture
- solution architecture
About The Employer:
– Hybrid: Working from Home or Working at one of the offices,
– Ownership
– Empowerment
– Driven Team
– Client Centric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Medical
- Incentive Bonus