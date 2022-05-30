Senior Security Solutions Architect – Gauteng Randburg

Qualifications :

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme preferred

Strong ICT and Cyber Security Infrastructure Architecture knowledge [CISSP]

Experience;

Experience in client and engagement management in ICT

Experience in designing and solutioning security As A Service (SECaaS) offerings

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with Company standards

Senior person with strong business and technical skills

Have experience in major Security and Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data & Infrastructure)

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary

Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements

Understand and communicate relevant ICT/ ITSEC industry developments and trends to client

Advising on ITSEC practices, policies and procedures

Ensure the client sees Company as their strategic IT partner

Co-Ordinate Business Support Functions – e.g. Legal and Finance

Participate in overall contract negotiation and management (Legal)

Facilitate investment and decision-making processes with the client

Essential functions:

Identify and evaluate GTM Security Service for Infrastructure Services, and lead new services development from inception to fully operationalised- Identify and investigate opportunities for Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office- Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements- Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model- Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.

Engage with Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements- Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals- Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome

Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders- Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved

On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the [URL Removed] how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed;

the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.

Desired Skills:

Security as a Service

SECaaS

CISSP

Design

Solution

Technical Architecture

solution architecture

About The Employer:

– Hybrid: Working from Home or Working at one of the offices,

– Ownership

– Empowerment

– Driven Team

– Client Centric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical

Incentive Bonus

