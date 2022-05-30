Senior Server Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Server Engineer for a permanant opportunity in Cape Town.

A Server Engineer is accountable for configuring and managing servers of different operating systems, which includes but not limited to installing, fixing issues, and upgrading while implementing enhancements to them to improve performance and reliability.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Soft Skills

A+

N+

ITIL Foundation V3

Proficient in Word/Excel/Powerpoint

Preferred Qualifications:

Computer science/IT Degree or Diploma

Business Administration qualification

Technical IT Qualification

MCSE / International Equivalent

AZURE Certification

Experience Required:

ICT Infrastructure technical skills and experience: 5 years

Function related experience: 5 years

Leading teams: 2 years

5 years operations management experience with strategy orientation

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

Manage and maintain all the supported tooling software technologies.

Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.

Managing & remediation of calls within client defined SLA.

Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days.

Ensure that all calls over 10 working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Conduct Comparison checks to ensure software version compliance in environments.

Complete and distribute Daily Check report across all supported environments.

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in support toolset.

Assessing client??s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.

Assist clients with designing and installing supported software technologies and solutions.

Provide Monthly report to the SDM per client on the status of the supported environments.

Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.

Learn more/Apply for this position