The Role: A giant in the Investment space requires a Senior Solutions Architect to join their ever-growing fast-paced and dynamic environment that provides innovative products. Contracts are long-term through GoldenRule where People are Our Passion.
Skills and Experience: The ideal person:
- Minimum Bachelor??s degree in either Computer Science/Information Systems / BA certification or diploma
- TOGAF Certified
- Senior technical person who can conceptualise solutions and see them through to implementation.
- An individual with experience in designing and implementing both Digital (WEB and Mobile) and bespoke application solutions.
- Understand the systems landscape within This Organisation.
- Assist in aligning business initiatives with Enterprise Architecture.
- Identify Risks, Assumptions, and Issues and propose mitigation strategies throughout the entire SDLC.
Required Experience:
- Extensive experience in the digital and bespoke application development space.
- Solid experience in custom fully integrated workflow processes with various integration endpoints and trigger, outbound communications and a MIS component.
- Solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings.
- Extensive experience working with WEB services e.g. SOAP, REST, and understanding when to apply them.
- Strong experience in working with data structures e.g. ODS. And mapping of the data.
- Extensive experience in data integration using XML and Json.
- Experience in domain modelling.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Software architecture design
Key Accountabilities:
- Participate in evaluating and understanding different technology solutions. Develop capabilities and need to be involved in technology decisions and implementations.
- Translate architecture requirements into solution design artefacts e.g. architectural solution diagrams and context diagrams.
- Design and develop solutions derived from the product development requirements gathering. Provide insight and direction on the solution requirement mapping to product development and operations.
- Collaborate with technical architects to determine information technology architecture aligns with overall business need.
- Interact with Software Developers and Business Analysts.
- Ensure adherence to architectural standards/principles, product-specific guidelines and usability design standards both internally and at a Group level. Build best practices and develop competence.
- Reviews requirements and sign off spec to ensure alignment with business and information technology architecture, goals and objectives.
Personality and Attributes:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Good understanding of data structures e.g. ODS
- Strong database fundamentals and data mapping knowledge
- Work collaboratively
- Values Driven
- Optimistic
- Learns on the Fly
- Resilient
- Instils Trust
- People Savvy
- Drives Results
- Problem Solver