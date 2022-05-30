Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng

The Role: A giant in the Investment space requires a Senior Solutions Architect to join their ever-growing fast-paced and dynamic environment that provides innovative products. Contracts are long-term through GoldenRule where People are Our Passion.

Skills and Experience: The ideal person:

Minimum Bachelor??s degree in either Computer Science/Information Systems / BA certification or diploma

TOGAF Certified

Senior technical person who can conceptualise solutions and see them through to implementation.

An individual with experience in designing and implementing both Digital (WEB and Mobile) and bespoke application solutions.

Understand the systems landscape within This Organisation.

Assist in aligning business initiatives with Enterprise Architecture.

Identify Risks, Assumptions, and Issues and propose mitigation strategies throughout the entire SDLC.

Required Experience:

Extensive experience in the digital and bespoke application development space.

Solid experience in custom fully integrated workflow processes with various integration endpoints and trigger, outbound communications and a MIS component.

Solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings.

Extensive experience working with WEB services e.g. SOAP, REST, and understanding when to apply them.

Strong experience in working with data structures e.g. ODS. And mapping of the data.

Extensive experience in data integration using XML and Json.

Experience in domain modelling.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Software architecture design

Key Accountabilities:

Participate in evaluating and understanding different technology solutions. Develop capabilities and need to be involved in technology decisions and implementations.

Translate architecture requirements into solution design artefacts e.g. architectural solution diagrams and context diagrams.

Design and develop solutions derived from the product development requirements gathering. Provide insight and direction on the solution requirement mapping to product development and operations.

Collaborate with technical architects to determine information technology architecture aligns with overall business need.

Interact with Software Developers and Business Analysts.

Ensure adherence to architectural standards/principles, product-specific guidelines and usability design standards both internally and at a Group level. Build best practices and develop competence.

Reviews requirements and sign off spec to ensure alignment with business and information technology architecture, goals and objectives.

Personality and Attributes:

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Good understanding of data structures e.g. ODS

Strong database fundamentals and data mapping knowledge

Work collaboratively

Values Driven

Optimistic

Learns on the Fly

Resilient

Instils Trust

People Savvy

Drives Results

Problem Solver

Learn more/Apply for this position