Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng

May 30, 2022

The Role: A giant in the Investment space requires a Senior Solutions Architect to join their ever-growing fast-paced and dynamic environment that provides innovative products. Contracts are long-term through GoldenRule where People are Our Passion.

Skills and Experience: The ideal person:

  • Minimum Bachelor??s degree in either Computer Science/Information Systems / BA certification or diploma
  • TOGAF Certified
  • Senior technical person who can conceptualise solutions and see them through to implementation.
  • An individual with experience in designing and implementing both Digital (WEB and Mobile) and bespoke application solutions.
  • Understand the systems landscape within This Organisation.
  • Assist in aligning business initiatives with Enterprise Architecture.
  • Identify Risks, Assumptions, and Issues and propose mitigation strategies throughout the entire SDLC.

Required Experience:

  • Extensive experience in the digital and bespoke application development space.
  • Solid experience in custom fully integrated workflow processes with various integration endpoints and trigger, outbound communications and a MIS component.
  • Solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings.
  • Extensive experience working with WEB services e.g. SOAP, REST, and understanding when to apply them.
  • Strong experience in working with data structures e.g. ODS. And mapping of the data.
  • Extensive experience in data integration using XML and Json.
  • Experience in domain modelling.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Software architecture design

Key Accountabilities:

  • Participate in evaluating and understanding different technology solutions. Develop capabilities and need to be involved in technology decisions and implementations.
  • Translate architecture requirements into solution design artefacts e.g. architectural solution diagrams and context diagrams.
  • Design and develop solutions derived from the product development requirements gathering. Provide insight and direction on the solution requirement mapping to product development and operations.
  • Collaborate with technical architects to determine information technology architecture aligns with overall business need.
  • Interact with Software Developers and Business Analysts.
  • Ensure adherence to architectural standards/principles, product-specific guidelines and usability design standards both internally and at a Group level. Build best practices and develop competence.
  • Reviews requirements and sign off spec to ensure alignment with business and information technology architecture, goals and objectives.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Excellent oral and written communication skills.
  • Good understanding of data structures e.g. ODS
  • Strong database fundamentals and data mapping knowledge
  • Work collaboratively
  • Values Driven
  • Optimistic
  • Learns on the Fly
  • Resilient
  • Instils Trust
  • People Savvy
  • Drives Results
  • Problem Solver

