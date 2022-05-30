ServiceNow Developer – Gauteng

The Role: GOLDENRULE IS HIRING! Calling all ServiceNow Developers. Great opportunities at Global Companies. Applications are welcome.

Skills and Experience: Education and Experience

Bachelor??s Degree or Higher, preferably in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field

ServiceNow Administrator Certification

ServiceNow Developer Certification

ITIL Certification

3+ years of experience in developing and administrating on the ServiceNow platform

Understanding of ServiceNow Development Platform including, but not limited to, ITSM, ITBM, ITOM, CMDB, and custom developments

Overarching understanding of ServiceNow Enterprise product suite

Fundamental understanding of the key technologies relevant to the ServiceNow integration solutions including: ServiceNow API??s, SSO, SAML, SSL, Web Services, LDAP, JDBC, ODBC, REST

Web portal development skills, such as HTML, CSS, Angular JS, bootstrap

Knowledge of SQL, XML, JavaScript, AJAX, and third-party controls

Key Accountabilities: The Service Now Developer will provideadministration, application development, maintenance, and technical supportof the organisation??s ServiceNow Platform by using best practice techniques to configure robust solutions to the customer and ensuring Platform stability.

