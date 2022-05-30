ServiceNow Developer – Gauteng

The Role: GOLDENRULE IS HIRING! Calling all ServiceNow Developers. Great opportunities at Global Companies. Applications are welcome.
Skills and Experience: Education and Experience
- Bachelor??s Degree or Higher, preferably in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
- ServiceNow Administrator Certification
- ServiceNow Developer Certification
- ITIL Certification
- 3+ years of experience in developing and administrating on the ServiceNow platform
- Understanding of ServiceNow Development Platform including, but not limited to, ITSM, ITBM, ITOM, CMDB, and custom developments
- Overarching understanding of ServiceNow Enterprise product suite
- Fundamental understanding of the key technologies relevant to the ServiceNow integration solutions including: ServiceNow API??s, SSO, SAML, SSL, Web Services, LDAP, JDBC, ODBC, REST
- Web portal development skills, such as HTML, CSS, Angular JS, bootstrap
- Knowledge of SQL, XML, JavaScript, AJAX, and third-party controls
Key Accountabilities: The Service Now Developer will provideadministration, application development, maintenance, and technical supportof the organisation??s ServiceNow Platform by using best practice techniques to configure robust solutions to the customer and ensuring Platform stability.