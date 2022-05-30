SOC Analyst at Idol Consulting

May 30, 2022

  • Mitre Attack Framework (or equivalent) understanding as well as security and data compliance requirements,
  • Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities
  • Strong working knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation and available technologies.
  • Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise) along with detection requirements and methodologies.
  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)
  • Incident response, investigation and escalation
  • Scripting/programming capabilities using one or more of the common languages (Python, Perl, C, C++, Powershell, etc.)
  • Insight into OSCP or offensive security practices – familiarity with security testing and forensics tools such as KALI, Metasploit, etc.
  • Strong technical background/knowledge on a number ofcommon security technologies and their interaction with data, applications, systems and infrastructure

Desired Skills:

  • curam

