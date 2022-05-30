Software Developer: Full stack – Gauteng

May 30, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Full Stack Software Developer to join our team on a permament contract at Waterfall, Midrand.

Our ideal Software Developer must be able to develop within various programming languages and protocols and execute full software development life cycle

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • BSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field
  • BSc Information Technology

Experience Required:

  • Proven experience as a Software Developer
  • Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
  • Experience designing interactive applications
  • Experience with databases and frameworks
  • Ability to develop software in a variety of programming languages
  • Proficiency in software engineering tools
  • Excellent knowledge of relational databases
  • Experience developing web applications using at least one popular web framework
  • Ability to document requirements and specifications

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures
  • Implementation of software updates
  • Software Technical support on projects
  • Able to develop within various programming languages and protocols
  • Execute full software development life cycle
  • Write well-designed, testable code
  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
  • Integrate software components into a fully functional software system
  • Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
  • Document and maintain software functionality
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
  • Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
  • Comply with project plans and industry standards
  • Ensure software is updated with latest features

Learn more/Apply for this position