Software Developer: Full stack – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Full Stack Software Developer to join our team on a permament contract at Waterfall, Midrand.
Our ideal Software Developer must be able to develop within various programming languages and protocols and execute full software development life cycle
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- BSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field
- BSc Information Technology
Experience Required:
- Proven experience as a Software Developer
- Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
- Experience designing interactive applications
- Experience with databases and frameworks
- Ability to develop software in a variety of programming languages
- Proficiency in software engineering tools
- Excellent knowledge of relational databases
- Experience developing web applications using at least one popular web framework
- Ability to document requirements and specifications
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures
- Implementation of software updates
- Software Technical support on projects
- Able to develop within various programming languages and protocols
- Execute full software development life cycle
- Write well-designed, testable code
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
- Integrate software components into a fully functional software system
- Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
- Document and maintain software functionality
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
- Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
- Comply with project plans and industry standards
- Ensure software is updated with latest features