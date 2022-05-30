Software Developer: Full stack – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Full Stack Software Developer to join our team on a permament contract at Waterfall, Midrand.

Our ideal Software Developer must be able to develop within various programming languages and protocols and execute full software development life cycle

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

BSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field



BSc Information Technology



Experience Required:

Proven experience as a Software Developer

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

Experience designing interactive applications

Experience with databases and frameworks

Ability to develop software in a variety of programming languages

Proficiency in software engineering tools

Excellent knowledge of relational databases

Experience developing web applications using at least one popular web framework

Ability to document requirements and specifications

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures

Implementation of software updates

Software Technical support on projects

Able to develop within various programming languages and protocols

Execute full software development life cycle

Write well-designed, testable code

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility

Integrate software components into a fully functional software system

Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

Document and maintain software functionality

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback

Comply with project plans and industry standards

Ensure software is updated with latest features

