Solution Architect

May 30, 2022

Role Purpose
Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives.

Requirements

  • Relevant qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology

  • 5 years’ relevant experience or exposure as a Solutions Designer, Development Manager or Team Leader

  • At least 5 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development

  • Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions

  • Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

  • Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)

  • Exposure to development environment software

  • Knowledge of object or component-oriented design / development software

  • Knowledge of operating system software

  • Knowledge of business process modelling and design

  • Knowledge of web platform development software

  • Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools

  • Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)

  • Development and design knowledge in relevant languages and platforms used by the business area -Exposure to unified modelling language (UML)

  • Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices

  • Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders

  • Knowledge of application servers

  • Knowledge of integration patterns and middleware

Responsibilities

  • Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.

  • Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.

  • Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.

  • Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

  • Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.

  • Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.

  • Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.

  • Effectively prioritise projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.

  • Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.

  • Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrate solutions.

  • Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.

  • Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.

  • Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

  • Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture.

  • Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.

  • Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions.

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

  • Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients.

  • Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility.

  • Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge. -Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

  • Take ownership for driving career development.

  • Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain a broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology.

  • Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.

  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

  • Ensure that efficiency and productivity measures are implemented and monitored in order to ensure that client value and shareholder value are delivered over all time horizons.

  • Contract and maintain supplier relationships as per the procurement requirements of the company

Competencies:

  • Communications skills

  • Problem-solving skills

  • Influence and persuading

  • Analytical skills

  • Planning and organizing skills

  • Interpersonal skills

  • Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

  • software development
  • database management system software
  • Solutions Designer

Learn more/Apply for this position