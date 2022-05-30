Solution Architect

Role Purpose

Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives.

Requirements

Relevant qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology

5 years’ relevant experience or exposure as a Solutions Designer, Development Manager or Team Leader

At least 5 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions

Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)

Exposure to development environment software

Knowledge of object or component-oriented design / development software

Knowledge of operating system software

Knowledge of business process modelling and design

Knowledge of web platform development software

Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools

Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)

Development and design knowledge in relevant languages and platforms used by the business area -Exposure to unified modelling language (UML)

Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices

Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders

Knowledge of application servers

Knowledge of integration patterns and middleware

Responsibilities

Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.

Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.

Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.

Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.

Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.

Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.

Effectively prioritise projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.

Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.

Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrate solutions.

Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.

Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.

Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture.

Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.

Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions.

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients.

Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge. -Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain a broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology.

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Ensure that efficiency and productivity measures are implemented and monitored in order to ensure that client value and shareholder value are delivered over all time horizons.

Contract and maintain supplier relationships as per the procurement requirements of the company

Competencies:

Communications skills

Problem-solving skills

Influence and persuading

Analytical skills

Planning and organizing skills

Interpersonal skills

Critical thinking

Role Purpose

Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives.

Requirements

Relevant qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology

5 years’ relevant experience or exposure as a Solutions Designer, Development Manager or Team Leader

At least 5 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions

Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)

Exposure to development environment software

Knowledge of object or component-oriented design / development software

Knowledge of operating system software

Knowledge of business process modelling and design

Knowledge of web platform development software

Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools

Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)

Development and design knowledge in relevant languages and platforms used by the business area -Exposure to unified modelling language (UML)

Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices

Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders

Knowledge of application servers

Knowledge of integration patterns and middleware

Responsibilities

Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.

Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.

Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.

Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.

Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.

Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.

Effectively prioritise projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.

Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.

Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrate solutions.

Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.

Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.

Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture.

Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.

Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions.

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients.

Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge. -Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain a broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology.

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Ensure that efficiency and productivity measures are implemented and monitored in order to ensure that client value and shareholder value are delivered over all time horizons.

Contract and maintain supplier relationships as per the procurement requirements of the company

Competencies:

Communications skills

Problem-solving skills

Influence and persuading

Analytical skills

Planning and organizing skills

Interpersonal skills

Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

software development

database management system software

Solutions Designer

Learn more/Apply for this position