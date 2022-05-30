Solutions Architect – Gauteng Menlyn

12 months extendable contract
Minimum years of experience
– At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
– Extensive experience in enterprise architecture
– Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
– Cloud, web and digital project experience
– Agile working experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree.
Additional Requirements (if applicable) Certification in one of the following:
– ITIL Master
– TOGAF 9 (The Open Group)
– Zachman Certified – Enterprise Architect (Zachman)
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree