Solutions Architect – Gauteng Menlyn

12 months extendable contract

Minimum years of experience

– At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

– Extensive experience in enterprise architecture

– Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

– Cloud, web and digital project experience

– Agile working experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree.

Additional Requirements (if applicable) Certification in one of the following:

– ITIL Master

– TOGAF 9 (The Open Group)

– Zachman Certified – Enterprise Architect (Zachman)

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

