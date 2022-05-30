SR Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 0 – 2 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Technical Skills:
Programming Platform
- Java SE 7/8, Java EE 7/8
Web services
- SOAP, JAX-WS, WSDL, SOAPUI, SPRING-WS, REST, JAX-RS, POSTMAN, SPRING-MVC
XML
- XSD, XPATH, XSLT, JAXP and JAXB
TDD
- JUnit, Mockito
OOPS
- Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism
SCM
- GIT, Github
Continuous Integration
- Maven, Gradle, Jenkins
IDE
- Netbeans, Eclipse
Agile
- SCRUM, DevOps
Responsive Web Design
- CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Ajax
Single Page Apps
- HTML 5, jQuery, AngularJS
Design patterns
- Singleton, Factory, Builder, Strategy, Delegator
Data
- SQL, MySQL, JPA, Hibernate, Spring Data
App Servers
- WebLogic, JBoss, GlassFish, Tomcat
Design
- Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context
Mobile Tools
- Android Studio, Swift, Objective C, IOS
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- Java SE 7/8
- Java EE 7/8
- SOAP
- JAX-WS
- WSDL
- SOAPUI
- SPRING-WS
About The Employer:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.