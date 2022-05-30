Systems Analyst

The Role: We are looking to recruit a Systems Analyst for a 6 month contract opportunity in .

Job Purpose:

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Grade 12
  • Degree or Diploma in IT

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevent Qualification

Experience Required:

  • Understanding of Microservices Architecture
  • Understanding of APIs within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective
  • UML or other modelling language experience preferred
  • At least 6 years?? experience as a Systems Analyst

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Interview business users to define business requirements
  • Thorough understanding software development lifecycle
  • Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications
  • Developing solutions and related products
  • Presenting proposals to clients
  • Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system
  • Facilitate UAT
  • Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration
  • Supporting users on change control and system updates
  • Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system
  • Keep up to date with technical and industry developments
  • Report on project Status

