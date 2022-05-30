Systems Analyst

The Role: We are looking to recruit a Systems Analyst for a 6 month contract opportunity in .

Job Purpose:

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Grade 12

Degree or Diploma in IT

Preferred Qualification:

Relevent Qualification

Experience Required:

Understanding of Microservices Architecture

Understanding of APIs within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective

UML or other modelling language experience preferred

At least 6 years?? experience as a Systems Analyst

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Interview business users to define business requirements

Thorough understanding software development lifecycle

Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications

Developing solutions and related products

Presenting proposals to clients

Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system

Facilitate UAT

Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration

Supporting users on change control and system updates

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments

Report on project Status

Learn more/Apply for this position